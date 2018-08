Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte oversaw the destruction of $5.5 million worth of luxury cars and motorcycles as part of his campaign against corruption. A government video shows a bulldozer crushing 76 vehicles, including models by Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The vehicles were illegally imported into the country, a government press statement said.

