Ella es la piloto del Monster Truck Wonder Woman. Instagram de @colletedavis

Con 24 años, ella es la conductora de un descomunal Monster Truck (FOTOS+VIDEO)

MiMundo Motor

Una joven de 24 años es la conductora de un descomunal Monster Truck bautizado como la Mujer Maravilla. Y sus habilidades impresionan a todos.

Aunque las llantas del vehículo son más grandes que ella, Collete Davis nunca ha tenido miedo de conducir un enorme Monster Truck, por algo es una piloto profesional de carreras, además de empresaria.

Thinking of my sunny #California to get through the cold weather here in DC❄️☀️💫#caligirl

A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on

Según su página oficial, Collete ganó su primer campeonato a los 15 años, negoció su primer gran patrocinio y comenzó a estudiar ingeniería mecánica en la universidad a los 16.

La piloto hizo su debut profesional en carreras a los 18 años, y dos años más tarde consiguió ser la portada de una revista de moda internacional.

En un ambiente dominado por hombres, Collete es una gran defensora de las iniciativas de empoderamiento de las mujeres. Ella usa su plataforma en los deportes para inspirar a las mujeres de todo el mundo a encontrar lo que les gusta y alcanzar sus metas.

Awesome weekend here in Hampton for #TeamWonderWoman !! —Made up some valuable points towards the championship with wins in 2 Wheel Skill, Donuts, and Speedsters! Missing last weekend hurt us in overall points for the 2018 East Coast Triple Threat Championship, but we’re gonna work our way back up as best we can🏁 Thanks to @bubbathediffguy for keepin her running 💯% all weekend! 👊🏼 #monsterjam #wonderwoman #girlpower #dccomics

A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on

“Quiero que las chicas digan: ‘Ella puede hacerlo, ¿por qué yo no?”, expresó Collete en su web.

Luego de estar frente al volante del vehículo El Toro Loco, ahora la joven conducirá el Monster Truck Wonder Woman (Mujer Maravilla) en la actual temporada de la Monster Jam.

MONSTER JAM FANS — Unfortunately due to a conflict I’m not able to make it to this weekend’s event in Greensboro. Huge apologies to all the fans, but the #WonderWoman truck will still make an appearance being filled in by @monstertruckinmace ! So go out and cheer her on! — And I’ll be back, ready to ROCK THE HOUSE next weekend 👊🏼👊🏼🏁 #TeamWonderWoman

A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on

Shout out & thank you to my crew chief @bubbathediffguy for gettin this girl all pretty & ready for the 2018 @monsterjam season‼️Best looking truck out there!!👊🏼🏁 #TeamWonderWoman #MonsterJam #WonderWoman

A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on

❤️🏁

A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on