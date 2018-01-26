Con 24 años, ella es la conductora de un descomunal Monster Truck (FOTOS+VIDEO) MiMundo Motor Posted 2 horas ago Una joven de 24 años es la conductora de un descomunal Monster Truck bautizado como la Mujer Maravilla. Y sus habilidades impresionan a todos. Aunque las llantas del vehículo son más grandes que ella, Collete Davis nunca ha tenido miedo de conducir un enorme Monster Truck, por algo es una piloto profesional de carreras, además de empresaria. Thinking of my sunny #California to get through the cold weather here in DC❄️☀️💫#caligirl A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 26, 2018 at 5:05am PST Según su página oficial, Collete ganó su primer campeonato a los 15 años, negoció su primer gran patrocinio y comenzó a estudiar ingeniería mecánica en la universidad a los 16. La piloto hizo su debut profesional en carreras a los 18 años, y dos años más tarde consiguió ser la portada de una revista de moda internacional. Te gustará: Su impresionante colección de superautos te hará alucinar (FOTOS+VIDEO) En un ambiente dominado por hombres, Collete es una gran defensora de las iniciativas de empoderamiento de las mujeres. Ella usa su plataforma en los deportes para inspirar a las mujeres de todo el mundo a encontrar lo que les gusta y alcanzar sus metas. Awesome weekend here in Hampton for #TeamWonderWoman !! —Made up some valuable points towards the championship with wins in 2 Wheel Skill, Donuts, and Speedsters! Missing last weekend hurt us in overall points for the 2018 East Coast Triple Threat Championship, but we’re gonna work our way back up as best we can🏁 Thanks to @bubbathediffguy for keepin her running 💯% all weekend! 👊🏼 #monsterjam #wonderwoman #girlpower #dccomics A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:15am PST “Quiero que las chicas digan: ‘Ella puede hacerlo, ¿por qué yo no?”, expresó Collete en su web. Luego de estar frente al volante del vehículo El Toro Loco, ahora la joven conducirá el Monster Truck Wonder Woman (Mujer Maravilla) en la actual temporada de la Monster Jam. Ready to get back behind the wheel of my 10,000lb , 1500HP #WonderWoman @MonsterJam truck this weekend in Hampton, VA!!! First competition is TONIGHT — then again Saturday & Sunday 🏁 #monsterjam #TeamWonderWoman A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:10am PST MONSTER JAM FANS — Unfortunately due to a conflict I’m not able to make it to this weekend’s event in Greensboro. Huge apologies to all the fans, but the #WonderWoman truck will still make an appearance being filled in by @monstertruckinmace ! So go out and cheer her on! — And I’ll be back, ready to ROCK THE HOUSE next weekend 👊🏼👊🏼🏁 #TeamWonderWoman A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 11, 2018 at 1:00pm PST Shout out & thank you to my crew chief @bubbathediffguy for gettin this girl all pretty & ready for the 2018 @monsterjam season‼️Best looking truck out there!!👊🏼🏁 #TeamWonderWoman #MonsterJam #WonderWoman A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:43am PST READY TO ROCK IT, WONDER WOMAN STYLE!! 💫💪🏼 @monsterjam #TeamWonderWoman #WonderWoman #MonsterJam A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:31am PST Annnnnnddd that’s a wrap on the 1st @monsterjam weekend of 2018!! AND my 1st ever #TripleThreat competition! — Not the best weekend for us, but continued to push through all challenges and even managed to take the ‼️WIN‼️ for #TeamWonderWoman in #Speedsters! There’s a long season ahead of us, and my crew chief @bubbathediffguy & I are READY to take WONDER WOMAN to the TOP⬆️🏁💪🏼 A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:02pm PST ❤️🏁 A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:57am PST What’s up Macon, GA!!! Ready to ROCK IT for my last @monsterjam event of 2017, AND last time behind the wheel of El Toro before I take on Wonder Woman for the 2018 season —Let’s go! 🤘🏼🏁🏁🏁 #monsterjam #eltoro #wonderwoman #justiceleague A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PST #WheelieWednesday 😝🤘🏼 @monsterjam #monsterjam #eltoro #hornsup #sendit A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:34pm PST #TBT to the early racing days in #openwheel 🏁 #seriousface 😂 lol A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:40am PST FD motor droppin w/ @itsgaragelife 👌🏼🏁 #bridgeport #rx7 #rotary #brap #garagelifetuned A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT Wow…. I still can’t believe we did it—Won Freestyle AND got the Overall Event Championship my 1st ever @MonsterJam weekend!!! 🏆🤘🏼🏁 There was some serious competition from #GraveDigger and the other vets, and they didn’t make it easy for us, but I’m so happy #ElToro & I were able to grab that TOP spot! —I’ve been putting in a ton of work over the past few months training at #MonsterJamUniversity and couldn’t of done this without learning from the best @tommeents . Huge thank you to my crew & all the incredible Fans that welcomed me into #MonsterJam this past weekend — can’t wait to get back at it next weekend in Texas! #TeamToro #ElToroLoco #Rookie A post shared by ▪️Motorsports▫️Content Creator (@colletedavis) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT