¿Angelica Larsson es la camionera más sexy del mundo? (FOTOS) MiMundo Motor Posted 52 mins ago Tal vez nunca lo hayas imaginado, pero el oficio de camionero no es solo para hombres rudos y con barba. Angelica Larsson demuestra que puede conducir camiones y, además, lucir tan sexy como una modelo de pasarela. Lo que sí has pensado, o al menos has visto en películas, es que puedes correr peligros si pides un aventón a un extraño en la carretera. Sin embargo, si la conductora fuese Angelica ‘Bubbles’ Larsson probablemente decidas arriesgarte. Check my Facebook page for an article about me by @chromeandsteelradio 😘 Thank you guys and see you soon again 🦄❤ #peterbilt #MrFox #AngelicaLarsson #trucking @jacindaladytruckn #Florida #trucker #Cummins A post shared by 🇸🇪 Angelica Bubbles Larsson ♡♡ (@angelica.larsson) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT En la biografía de su cuenta en Instagram, la sueca Angelica Larsson, de 28 años, solo menciona las palabras “amabilidad” y “karma”. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: German Rato, el brutal ‘Vocho’ que hizo comer polvo en plena autopista (VIDEO) Y según el portal de celebridades Famous Birthdays, Larsson, además de conductora de camiones, autobuses de tour y otros vehículos, también ha ganado trabajos para ser modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins. Con más de 80,000 seguidores en Instagram y 90,000 en Facebook, muchos se preguntan si ella es la conductora de ‘naves’ pesadas más sensual del mundo. Good morning 😄 My first week in my dumptruck is almost done ⛟💨 Had a few problems in the beginning of the week with the hydraulics, but its all good now 😄 still learning the pattern on the remote to the trailer, 18 different buttons on this "supertrailer" 😂 Sooo, I've climbed to the 1st place in my group in the voting so far 😍 thank you all for voting 😊❤ (remember that you can vote once a day 😘) Link in bio 😄 Keep them votes coming 💋 #truck #truckergirl #dumptruck #mud #missjetset #votes #jetset #märstaförenade #AngelicaLarsson #Stockholm #volvofh #volvo #dieselpower A post shared by 🇸🇪 Angelica Bubbles Larsson ♡♡ (@angelica.larsson) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:14am PDT En sus publicaciones en Instagram, algunos usuarios han escrito: “¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?”, “magnífica rubia”, “belleza del camino”, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella”, “la mejor camionera que he visto en mucho tiempo”. Y tú, ¿crees que Angelica Larsson es la camionera más sexy del mundo? Let the weekend begin 😄😋 I just got some good news from the other side of the world 😊 in April I'm going to Florida and will travel around to different locations ⛟💨 and hopefully I'm going to learn how to shift an American gearbox 🤣 #Däranvändermanintekopplingen #Florida #Diesellife #äntligen #volvo #AngelicaLarsson #75chromeshop #lastbilsstation A post shared by 🇸🇪 Angelica Bubbles Larsson ♡♡ (@angelica.larsson) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT RELACIONADO: Así conduce ella un Lamborghini y un descomunal camión (VIDEO) Finally home 😄 what a day.. a lot of delays and stupid mistakes (the driver before forgot to leave the card for fuel in the truck) 😥 But I caught up pretty good and was on time back home 🙌 Looking forward for work tomorrow 🌞🌞 it's so nice to work daytime! Be safe my friends 💋 #trucker #Örebro #Gävle #E4 #wroom #paket #wheels #heavytruckers #Ihavemorefun #excited #lastbil #lastbilstjej #marinaandthediamonds #AngelicaLarsson #cummims #v8 #volvofh #horsepower #nuräckerdet A post shared by 🇸🇪 Angelica Bubbles Larsson ♡♡ (@angelica.larsson) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT