¿Angelica Larsson es la camionera más sexy del mundo? (FOTOS)

Tal vez nunca lo hayas imaginado, pero el oficio de camionero no es solo para hombres rudos y con barba. Angelica Larsson demuestra que puede conducir camiones y, además, lucir tan sexy como una modelo de pasarela.

Lo que sí has pensado, o al menos has visto en películas, es que puedes correr peligros si pides un aventón a un extraño en la carretera. Sin embargo, si la conductora fuese Angelica ‘Bubbles’ Larsson probablemente decidas arriesgarte.

En la biografía de su cuenta en Instagram, la sueca Angelica Larsson, de 28 años, solo menciona las palabras “amabilidad” y “karma”.

Y según el portal de celebridades Famous Birthdays, Larsson, además de conductora de camiones, autobuses de tour y otros vehículos, también ha ganado trabajos para ser modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins.

Con más de 80,000 seguidores en Instagram y 90,000 en Facebook, muchos se preguntan si ella es la conductora de ‘naves’ pesadas más sensual del mundo.

En sus publicaciones en Instagram, algunos usuarios han escrito: “¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?”, “magnífica rubia”, “belleza del camino”, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella”, “la mejor camionera que he visto en mucho tiempo”.

Y tú, ¿crees que Angelica Larsson es la camionera más sexy del mundo?

