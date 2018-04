Easter car delivery! 🎁 My new baby has finally arrived!! 😱😱 What do you think of her?? 🐣. . Thx to @800flower, @nikcars and @thecarguy for making this delivery so special 💗 #easter #lamborghini #huracan #6104 #supercarblondie

A post shared by Alex – that girl with the cars (@supercarblondie) on Mar 31, 2018 at 8:28am PDT