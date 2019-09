“A #NYC judge ordered a landlord to pay a $5,000 fine to the city & $12,000 in damages to a tenant for threatening to call #Immigration & Customs Enforcement officers on the tenant.”

Threatening to call #ICE is discrimination under NYC’s human-rights law. https://t.co/HAGb8tvOr1

— Mariam Amini (@mariamamini) September 22, 2019