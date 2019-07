Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responde a los tuits “xenófobos” de Trump

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.

But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019