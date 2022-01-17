Con MundoHispánico tendrás la oportunidad de adquirirlos, bajar de peso y además participaras
por una consulta gratis en persona con Dr. Juan y un viaje a Miami para tu familia
Full Contest Rules
AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES: BY ENTERING THIS SWEEPSTAKES (“SWEEPSTAKES”), YOU AGREE TO ABIDE BY AND BE BOUND BY FULL OFFICIAL RULES. KIT ENTALLA PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of one of the 50 States of the United States or DC, 21+ years of age. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 Noon ET on 20/01/22 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 20/03/22. The Administrator’s computer is the Sweepstakes official clock. HOW TO ENTER: Entrants may visit MundoHispanico.com/adelgaza and complete and submit the registration information. To receive a copy of the winners list send an email to [email protected]
by 22/03/22. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.
SPONSOR: Mundo Hispano Digital, 302 Satellite Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Meta or any other digital platforms.