Huevos que da pesar comérselos Redacción MundoHispánico Posted 1 min ago Las tendencias gastronómicas siempre crecen como el pan, en esta ocasión le tocó el turno a los huevos. La idea es llevar la palabra "esponjoso" a otro nivel, tanto que las claras parecen nubes. Desde su aparición se han convertido en un tema viral en las redes sociales, todos los foodies de Instagram están tratando de prepararlos y retratar sus resultados. Realmente preparar esta receta no tiene mucha ciencia, solo tienes que separar las claras de las yemas, batir las claras hasta formar picos y hornear. Aquí te mostramos algunos de los más populares posts de Instagram Cloud Eggs. Recipe is on our Facebook page. #delicious #recipe #howto #eating #cloudeggs #eggs #clouds #video #instavideo #foodie #foodpornshare #foodporn #indulge #breakfast #cooking #prepare #snack #diply #kitchen #chef A post shared by Delicious by Diply (@diplydelicious) on May 12, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT ☁️☁️ ..just when you thought you'd tried it all, someone invents cloud eggs ???? breakfast this morning was a solid 11/10 words cannot explain ???? I thought I'd try the new cloud eggs and although I spent an actual 13 whole minutes whipping the egg whites by hand… I will never eat an egg another way again ???? . ✨preheat oven to 200 degrees, put 2/3 egg whites in a bowl and whisk (by hand takes forever lmao but still doable). Once fluffy and firm (like meringue ????), add some pepper and blob onto a baking tray. Cook for 8 mins in oven ⏰. Take out and add the yolk to the middle and cook for 3 more mins. Violaaaaaaaa ???? . I served mine with 1 slice whole grain toast and 2 crispy (burnt) bacon slices ???? A post shared by ELF (@emlouisefitness) on May 15, 2017 at 1:35am PDT Another week, another crazy Instagram-ready food fad. Meet #cloudeggs, the latest and perhaps puffiest trend in your feed. Are they worth it? Probably not. But at least they're pretty. Check out the recipe in our bio if you want to try them. Oh, and don't forget to follow @wapofood for more deliciousness. Just don't do it on an empty stomach. (Photo by Maura Judkis/The Washington Post) A post shared by Washington Post (@washingtonpost) on May 16, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT Cloud egg real talk: they're complicated {see that nearly hidden broken yolk?}. Delicious, but prob too much for me to make again before work. Save em for weekend brunch, or try my muffin variation (link in bio). Toppings mixed in: red pepper & cheese •••••••• #cloudeggs #egginacloud #bakedeggs #yolk #yolkporn #putaneggonit #egginahole #showmeyoureggs #breakfast #breakfastporn #breakfastideas #brunch #brunching #eeeeats #cooking #food #foodporn #foodie #foodpics #dcigers #dcfoodie #foodandwine A post shared by Meag's Eggs | Washington, DC (@meags_eggs) on May 17, 2017 at 5:24am PDT You know those dreamy #cloudeggs you've been seeing all over Instagram? This impressive breakfast is way easier than it looks! Get the recipe through the link in our bio. A post shared by Rachael Ray Every Day (@rachaelraymag) on May 15, 2017 at 6:05am PDT ¿Y tú, ya probaste los tuyos?