Shutterstock

Huevos que da pesar comérselos

Redacción MundoHispánico

Las tendencias gastronómicas siempre crecen como el pan, en esta ocasión le tocó el turno a los huevos.  La idea es llevar la palabra “esponjoso” a otro nivel, tanto que las claras parecen nubes.

Desde su aparición se han convertido en un tema viral en las redes sociales, todos los foodies de Instagram están tratando de prepararlos y retratar sus resultados.

Realmente preparar esta receta no tiene mucha ciencia, solo tienes que separar las claras de las yemas, batir las claras hasta formar picos y hornear.

Aquí te mostramos algunos de los más populares posts de Instagram

 

☁️☁️ ..just when you thought you’d tried it all, someone invents cloud eggs ???? breakfast this morning was a solid 11/10 words cannot explain ???? I thought I’d try the new cloud eggs and although I spent an actual 13 whole minutes whipping the egg whites by hand… I will never eat an egg another way again ???? . ✨preheat oven to 200 degrees, put 2/3 egg whites in a bowl and whisk (by hand takes forever lmao but still doable). Once fluffy and firm (like meringue ????), add some pepper and blob onto a baking tray. Cook for 8 mins in oven ⏰. Take out and add the yolk to the middle and cook for 3 more mins. Violaaaaaaaa ???? . I served mine with 1 slice whole grain toast and 2 crispy (burnt) bacon slices ????

A post shared by ELF (@emlouisefitness) on

 

¿Y tú, ya probaste los tuyos?

Más recetas deliciosas: Quinoa a la mexicana