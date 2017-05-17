Huevos que da pesar comérselos

☁️☁️ ..just when you thought you’d tried it all, someone invents cloud eggs ???? breakfast this morning was a solid 11/10 words cannot explain ???? I thought I’d try the new cloud eggs and although I spent an actual 13 whole minutes whipping the egg whites by hand… I will never eat an egg another way again ???? . ✨preheat oven to 200 degrees, put 2/3 egg whites in a bowl and whisk (by hand takes forever lmao but still doable). Once fluffy and firm (like meringue ????), add some pepper and blob onto a baking tray. Cook for 8 mins in oven ⏰. Take out and add the yolk to the middle and cook for 3 more mins. Violaaaaaaaa ???? . I served mine with 1 slice whole grain toast and 2 crispy (burnt) bacon slices ????

A post shared by ELF (@emlouisefitness) on May 15, 2017 at 1:35am PDT