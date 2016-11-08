 
Votantes latinos en Miami se expresaron en esta elección (VIDEO)

En este martes de elecciones presidenciales, los centros de votación en el sur de la Florida estarán abiertos desde las 7 a.m. hasta las 7 p.m.

Aquí le mostramos un poco como los votantes latinos en Miami apoyan a sus candidatos.

meeting Rubio’s wife – all the best for getting re-elected tonight @jeanettedrubio @marcorubiofla #rubio #marcorubio #electionday

A photo posted by Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (@wolfganghattmannsdorfer) on

We voted! #election2016 #imwithher #miamivotes2016

A photo posted by Rachel Greene (@greeneparty) on

Get out and vote {and eat ????} Make your voice heard ???? it’s your duty and right! #IAmElectionReady | who voted already? ????????

A photo posted by Miami Food & Restaurants (@thehungrypost) on

Came to vote #whereami #whatishapenning

A video posted by Melina Hechavarria (@melina312) on

I came to vote it crazy ????.

A photo posted by Armando Rodriguez (@mandycigar) on

I VOTED!!! ???? Remember to vote! #2016elections #ElectionDayU

A photo posted by Tatiana Delgado (@tatipauletted) on

