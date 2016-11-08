Votantes latinos en Miami se expresaron en esta elección (VIDEO)
En este martes de elecciones presidenciales, los centros de votación en el sur de la Florida estarán abiertos desde las 7 a.m. hasta las 7 p.m.
Aquí le mostramos un poco como los votantes latinos en Miami apoyan a sus candidatos.
meeting Rubio’s wife – all the best for getting re-elected tonight @jeanettedrubio @marcorubiofla #rubio #marcorubio #electionday
????I voted! Your ballot defends your rights! Not voting is omitting the country we want. ????Rights without actions are useless: No matter what happens it’s the moment for each one of us to empower the reality we want. Governments and parties will change, but it is in taking action and responsibility towards our dreams that we build the country we want! ????????God bless America???????? #ivoted #yovote #elections2016