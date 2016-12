President Frenk announced the U Dreamers Grant, which will make a #UMiami education possible for DACA students in our community: “We are committed to providing all admitted students with an opportunity to pursue their dreams at the University of Miami. Ensuring that Miami-Dade Dreamers are an integral part of our richly diverse and vibrant campuses is vital to our community,” – President Julio Frenk miami.edu/dreamers #DACA #college #dreamers

