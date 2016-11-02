Un carro híbrido por $7,000 (VIDEO)

¿Un carro híbrido por 7,000 dólares? ¿Es posible? Sí. Y se llama Elio.

Elio recorre 80 millas con un galón de gasolina y es el carro nuevo más barato a la venta en el mercado estadounidense en la actualidad.

El automóvil más barato hasta la llegada de Elio era el Nissan Sentra, que ronda los 10,000.

A Elio ya se le conoce como el “anti-Tesla”, el auto para millonarios ecológicos cuyo costo es prohibitivo.

Car Company to start selling $7,300 Hybrid Vehicle in US

Elio Motors, a new startup car company headquartered in Arizona, is trying to shake up the US auto industry in a big way.

The auto-maker will release its first vehicle later this year, and at just 7300 dollars will be the cheapest new car for sale in the US.

Elio’s new machine is sleek, modern and gets over 80 miles per gallon.

The company says it hopes to provide basic mobility to people who couldn’t otherwise afford to buy a new car.

Currently, the cheapest new car in the US is the Nissan Sentra, which cost over 10 thousand.

Some are even dubbing it as the “Anti-Tesla,” by offering an environmentally friendly vehicle that isn’t just for the elite.

The car is powered by a three-cylinder, 55-horsepower gas engine and can reach over 100 mph.

What do you guys think? Could Elio be the future of the auto industry or just a cheap gimmick?