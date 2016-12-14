Tigre ataca a empleada en el zoológico de Miami
El accidente ocurrió la tarde del martes mientras la entrenadora alimentaba a un tigre de 300 libras de peso, a través de las rejas de una jaula en el zoológico de Miami.
Según informó el zoológico, la mujer de 20 años, cuya identidad no se ha revelado, le daba de comer al tigre de bengala directamente con la mano sin utilizar un palo para ofrecerle la carne como alimento.
El zoológico informó a sus seguidores en Facebook sobre el incidente y confirmó que la mujer perdió la yema del dedo tras ser mordida.
“Aproximadamente a las 2:00 p.m. esta tarde, hubo un incidente en la exhibición de los tigres de sumatra del Miami Zoo, durante una sesión de entrenamiento. El entrenador fue mordido sufriendo lesiones en la punta de su dedo índice izquierdo. El tigre masculino de 8 años y medio llamado Berani no estaba actuando agresivamente durante este tiempo, ya que el guardián se desvió del protocolo alimentando con su mano al tigre a través de las barras”.
La entrenadora fue llevada al Hospital Jackson South para ser atendida en el centro.
#Whiskers, #paws, and #stripes… oh my! Join us for a ROARING good time for #tigerconservation this #LaborDay #weekend! Events held from 10-4 today, Sunday and Monday. Check out the link in our bio for more info! Photo by @janellebudell #tiger #tigersofinstagram #instakitty #thosewhiskerstho #meow #roar #wildanimal #zooanimal #zootime #zoofun #familyfun #familytime #letsgo #zoo #zoomiami #miami #southflorida #florida #lovefl #visitfl
Can we get a #MEOW?? It’s #InternationalCheetahDay! The cheetah’s story is unfortunately all too common. It faces significant and urgent challenges to survival in the wild, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and illegal wildlife trade. There are less than 10,000 cheetahs left in the wild, actually. Please work with the many zoos, including Zoo Miami, that are racing to help save them from extinction. Spread the word to #SaveTheCheetah! (Photo credit: @janellebudell) #IntlCheetahDay #SavingSpecies #conservation #protection #cheetahs #cheetahsofinstagram #thosespotstho #zoomiami
Since many of the animals in our new exhibit, Florida: Mission Everglades, have special stories, we want to share some of them with you as the exhibit’s grand opening approaches (December 10-11). First up is Mahala, our #FloridaPanther. She was rescued as a kitten in a buganvilia bush on the tennis court of a private residence in Naples, FL. Someone witnessed a panther getting hit by a car by Rattlesnake Hammock Rd off of I-75, which was assumed to be Mahala’s mother. The mother seemed to have suffered minor injuries, however, and was seen with other kittens moving away from the private property. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission made the decision to take her into human care, as it would have been difficult to reunite her with her presumed family. The kitten was taken to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo on November 22, 2014 and arrived at Zoo Miami on January 23, 2015. #Caturday #Catsofinstagram #panther #meow #thosewhiskerstho #zootime #zoofun #familyfun #familytime #letsgo #zoo #zoomiami #miami #southflorida #florida #lovefl #visitfl
We are celebrating a very special #birthday today… Happy FIRST birthday, Satu! #Repost @miamiherald ・・・ ????????Happy birthday, Satu! The first and only Sumatran tiger cub born at Zoo Miami celebrated his first birthday on Thursday. Satu, who weighed just 2 pounds at birth and had to be bottle-fed, now weighs well over 100 pounds. Photo by @epatrickfarrell #tiger #tigercub #zoomiami #happybirthday