Tigre ataca a empleada en el zoológico de Miami

#Whiskers, #paws, and #stripes… oh my! Join us for a ROARING good time for #tigerconservation this #LaborDay #weekend! Events held from 10-4 today, Sunday and Monday. Check out the link in our bio for more info! Photo by @janellebudell #tiger #tigersofinstagram #instakitty #thosewhiskerstho #meow #roar #wildanimal #zooanimal #zootime #zoofun #familyfun #familytime #letsgo #zoo #zoomiami #miami #southflorida #florida #lovefl #visitfl

A photo posted by Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:39am PDT