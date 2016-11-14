Surgen protestas anti-Trump en sur de Florida durante fin de semana
Latest from Juliana Barrera
-
Surgen protestas anti-Trump en sur de Florida durante fin de semana
-
Acusan a hombre de apuñalar a empleado de IHOP, afirma que fue envenenado
-
Condenan a mujer a 40 meses de cárcel por deformarle el miembro a un cliente
-
Mamás hispanas no pierden esperanza de reforma migratoria pese a todo (VIDEO)
-
Hombre confiesa asesinato de pareja cerca de zona turística Wynwood
Numerosas protestas anti-Trump tomaron forma en las calles del sur de Florida este pasado viernes y sábado, mediante las cuales muchos expresaron su insatisfacción con los resultados de las elecciones presidenciales.
“No es mi presidente”, exclamaban las concentraciones a su paso por varias avenidas de la ciudad y en otras partes como el centro, Wynwood y Fort Lauderdale.
Varios protestantes dijeron a los medios que temen por su futuro a raíz de la retorica antiinmigrante que promovió Donald Trump durante su campaña.
“Es un sistema que fue creado para un propósito en el comienzo de nuestra nación y puede que sea el momento de modificarlo por que es un sistema anticuado”, dijo el manifestante Steven Thunberg a CBSMiami.
Según las autoridades, unos 3 mil manifestantes se presentaron al evento de Bayfront Park y cerraron el tráfico en la MacArthur Causeway y la I-95.
Una mujer fue arrestada y acusada de conducta desordenada, según la policía de Fort Lauderdale.
This post is the last from my photo essay on the Miami #antitrump protests. For the past few days I’ve shared a series of little moments that make up drops in a river of emotions sweeping the nation. On the tip of every tongue and top of every scroll, the discussion of what is happening in this country is everywhere. What makes America special is the freedom to engage in this discourse. It’s our ability to speak out, and stand up for what we believe to be just that is the cornerstone of liberty. Now as celebrities and pundits normalize, and liberals and journalists point fingers, while klan member plan victory parades in North Carolina, it is the citizens who’s job it is to remind the politicians, companies, and media makers that they hold the real power. America’s strength is also its challenge. We are not one story. We are note a single note. We are a complex melody of stories and experience attempting to navigate co-existence. So as we move forward may we never forget tyranny is sown from the seeds of apathy, and thus until all humans are equal, then no one is truly free. #wanderings
Protesters take a a selfie while marching through Miami…. today is going to be the final day of my short protest photo essay. So far it’s been amazing engaging in discourse with people surrounding our recent events, and it’s been powerful to witness people standing up and making their voice heard. #wanderings #mia #protest
Black Florida: Downtown Miami. Protestors are stunned, while police officers don helmets, as residents on the balconies of luxury hi-rise condominiums on Biscayne Blvd throw glass bottles down at the protesters. A protest of over 5000 opposing president-elect Donald Trump, shuts down I-95 on Friday night. Downtown Miami, November 11, 2016. #blackflorida #johannerahaman #downtownmiami #irejectthepresidentelect #donaldtrump #notmypresident #florida #miami #reportagespotlight
Why did I protest? Because I’m an activist and advocate for humanity and equality. I exercised my right to speak out against injustice. Peaceful protests are a healthy outlet for those who are angry, because it unites people from all walks of life to come together and support each other. Why do I reject the president elect? Trump has openly attacked different groups and has yet to apologize for his actions. His behavior throughout the entire election process was hurtful and dangerous. I’m offended by his words and it triggers past memories of me being bullied and discriminated against. I’m also worried that the Republican party will continue to oppress Americans that aren’t Caucasian, Christian, heterosexual, cisgender males. Any response to the critics? I’m not disruptive, violent, moronic, or unpatriotic. Don’t tell me to “get over it” or “accept the results”. I don’t have time to be complacent or silent. And I damn sure don’t have time to engage in Facebook feuds. So next time before you judge me or the actions of my fellow protestors, check your privilege and put yourself in my/our shoes. #NotMyPresident #Democracy #Freedom #PeacefulProtest #AntiTrumpMiami #AntiTrumpProtest #ProtestMiami #MiamiActivist #MiamiAdvocate #Minority #Immigrant #Queer #LGBT #WorkingClass #WeRejectThePresidentElect #HumanRights #Equality #ThisPussyGrabsBack
Anti Trump protest by Soros funded ppl blocking the Miami highway pic.twitter.com/GI7nACKEvm
— Aüd™ (@CodeAud) November 12, 2016
Anti-Trump rally in Miami in the thousands. It has been peaceful @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/p8upQT3l5l
— Mariana_Atencio (@marianaatencio) November 12, 2016