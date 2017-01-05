Su esposo la engañó y ella perdió más de 100 libras (FOTOS)
Latest from Redacción MundoHispánico
Cuando Betsy Ayala se enteró de que su esposo le era infiel dos días antes de una Navidad, no se tiró a la depresión como cualquiera en su lugar… sino que ella sacó fuerzas de quién sabe dónde y se propuso bajar más de 100 libras.
La residente de Texas, según cuenta el sitio de noticias de Univisión, había ganado 262 libras de peso con el embarazo de su hija.
Había tenido problemas de depresión post parto y tras enterarse de la traición de su esposo, todo empeoró; a pesar de que la pareja intentó hacer que su matrimonio funcionara nuevamente, optaron por el divorcio.
Entonces fue cuando decidió volver a tener el cuerpo que poseía antes de su embarazo, con 103 libras.
Lo que sí aclara la mujer es que no se fijó esta meta para poder regresar con su ex, sino que lo hizo solamente por ella y por su hija. Insiste en que tampoco quería demostrarle de lo que podría ser capaz.
Lo que ahora espera Betsy es que su hija de 3 años aprenda sobre el valor de la perseverancia, y cómo la adversidad es lo que nos hace más fuertes que nunca.
Ayala asegura que tiene una buena relación con su ahora ex esposo y que él es un buen padre con su hija.
Transformation Tuesday !!!! 3 years and 103 lbs later it’s crazy to look back and see all that has changed in my life. In the left pic I was unknowingly on the brink of the most difficult time of my life. At the time I couldn’t understand how my life would unfold and what it all meant but if there’s one thing I know for sure is I’M NO QUITTER ???????? I know there are amazing things ahead as well as tough ones because that is life. What I also know is that I’ve survived all the tough times up until now and the future will be no different. The only way you figure that out is by facing life and fighting through life to be the best you for yourself, your kids etc. I pray that if you haven’t up until this point been successful at conquering those battles, this is your year of success and resilience. There is no greater feeling than standing on top of the mountain after the hardest climb of your life! ???????????????????????????????? ——————————————– #transformationtuesday #followmyjourney #joinmyteam #Herbalife #herbalife24 #doitforyou #transformation #beforeandafter #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #inspiration #motivation #weightloss #bestlifeever #momswholift #fitness #fitspo #girlswholift #fitchick #mommymakeover #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #beforeandafter
#SelfieSunday!!!! These pics are about three years apart … soooo here are the answers to the questions I always get. YES I did Herbalife to lose all my Weight, YES I still take Herbalife and will for the rest of my life. If someone gives you a Bentley would you go back to driving a 1993 Ford Fiesta … ???? NO ???? , It took me 1 year to lose 80 lbs and another 6 months to lose the other 20 after incorporating weight lifting. YES I eat food, I eat more often now than I did in the left pic. YES weight has always been an issue for me. My first diet I remember I was 11. YES I contour now and if I could have done that to make it look like I lost 103 lbs I would have, but no makeup on the planet can help you there love. ????????????❤️️ ———————————————————- And the biggest question of all … What’s my secret? GOOD NUTRITION ???????????? I also get asked what exercises I do and I didn’t understand until now that I get that question so much, how little we all know about how much nutrition impacts our bodies. 80% of the weight issue is what you are and aren’t eating. That is the SECRET ???????????????????????????? ———————————————————- If you want to lose a significant amount of weight join my challenge of over 100 individuals getting incredible results .. contact me or simply log on to my website ????www.goherbalife.com/betsyaa ???? ———————————————————– The 21 Day Shake Challenge Includes: ????Personalized Meal Plan ????Home & Gym Workout Plan ????Grocery List ????One on one coaching and motivation group ——————————————– If you’re serious or curious about how to join the challenge, DM me or text/call ???? 281-829-8459 ———————————————- #21dayshakechallenge #changeyourlife #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitness #fitchick #powerupfit #bestlifeever #dreams #fitspo #noexcus