Historic day November 25th 2016 communist #dictator for over 5 decades, #FidelCastro pronounced dead at 7:29pm in #Havana #Cuba at 90 years old. 11/26/2016 2:30am at @VersaillesMiami drone view of the multitude of mostly Cubans celebrating the fact they may be a step closer to a #FreeCuba #CubaLibre. Photo by: @AlexGonline #Miami #VersaillesMiami #LaCarreta #Castro #VivaCuba #Habana

