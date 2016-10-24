Busque el centro de votación en el condado de Harris más cercano

Harris County Clerk
Sylvia Oben
Sylvia Oben
Latest from Sylvia Oben

Hoy, octubre 24, comenzó el periodo de votación temprana para las elecciones generales en Texas con una cifra nunca antes vista de 15 millones de personas registradas.

De acuerdo con el secretario del condado de Harris, Stan Stanart, alrededor de 6,000 personas han votado cada hora en el condado de Harris. “Un número histórico”, dijo.

Aquí le decimos a qué hora y dónde podría ejercer su voto en el condado.

HORARIO:

24 de octubre – 28 de octubre: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

29 de octubre: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

30 de octubre: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

31 de octubre – 4 de noviembre: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

¿DÓNDE?

Adentro de la Autopista 610:

1 – Harris County Administration Building, 1001 Preston, 1st Floor, Houston

2 – Moody Park, 3725 Fulton St., Houston

3 – Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston

4 – Ripley House, 4410 Navigation Blvd., Houston

5 – Houston Community College Southeast, Parking Garage, 6960 Rustic St., Houston

6 – Palm Center, 5300 Griggs Road, Houston (Enter JP/Constable Door)

7 – Fiesta Mart, Inc., 8130 Kirby Drive, Houston

8 – Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 West Gray, Houston

9 – Harris County Public Health Environmental Services, 2223 West Loop South, 1st Fl., Houston

10 – SPJST Lodge 888, 1435 Beall Street, Houston

LEER MÁS:Walter Mercado dice quién ganará las elecciones presidenciales 

Afuera de la Autopista 610:

11 – Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding, Bldg. 4, Houston

12 – San Jacinto College – North Campus, 5800 Uvalde Rd., Houston

13 – Alvin D. Baggett Community Center, 1302 Keene St., Galena Park

14 – John Phelps Courthouse, 101 S. Richey St., Pasadena

15 – Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen, Houston

16 – Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua, Houston

17 – Bayland Park Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet, Houston

18 – Tracy Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston

19 – Trini Mendenhall Sosa Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston

20 – Lone Star College Victory Center, 4141 Victory Dr., Houston

21 – Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston

22 – Hardy Senior Center, 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston

LEER MÁS:Hispanas se ‘burlan’ de hijo de Trump sin que él se dé cuenta 

Afuera de la carretera 8:

23 – Octavia Fields Branch Library Annex, 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble

24 – Kingwood Branch Library, 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood

25 – Lone Star College Atascocita Center, 15903 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Houston

26 – Crosby Branch Library, 135 Hare Road, Crosby

27 – Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Baytown

28 – Kyle Chapman Activity Center, 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

29 – Freeman Branch Library, 16616 Diana Lane, Houston

30 – Scarsdale County Annex, 10851 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

31 – Alief ISD Administration Building, 4250 Cook Road, Houston

32 – Harris County MUD 81, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy

33 – Nottingham Park, 926 Country Place Drive, Houston

34 – Katy Branch Library,  5414 Franz Road, Katy

35 – Bear Creek Park Community Center, 3055 Bear Creek Drive, Houston

36 – Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy

37 – City of Jersey Village City Hall, 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village

38 – Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress

39 – Juergen’s Hall Community Center, 26026 Old Hempstead Highway, Cypress

40 – Prairie View A&M University Northwest, 9449 Grant Road, Houston

41 – Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston

42 – Champion Forest Baptist Church, 4840 Strack Road, Houston

43 – Tomball Public Works Building, 501B James Street, Tomball

44 – Lone Star College Creekside, 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball

45 – Champion Life Centre, 3031 FM 2920 Road, Spring

46 – Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library, 22248 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble

La lista de las formas de identificación aprobadas con fotografía para votar en las casillas electorales es la siguiente:

  • Licencia de conducir de Texas expedida por el Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DPS, según sus siglas en inglés)
  • Certificado de Identificación Electoral de Texas expedido por el DPS
  • Tarjeta de Identificación Personal de Texas expedida por el DPS
  • Licencia para portar armas de fuego de Texas expedida por el DPS
  • Cedula de Identificación Militar de los Estados Unidos con fotografía
  • Certificado de Ciudadanía de los Estados Unidos con fotografía
  • Pasaporte de Estados Unidos

Para más información, visite la página web: www.harrisvotes.com o llame al 713.755.6965.

¡Sé el primero en bajar el app de MundoHispánico!

Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Recent

View All

Popular

View All