Busque el centro de votación en el condado de Harris más cercano
Hoy, octubre 24, comenzó el periodo de votación temprana para las elecciones generales en Texas con una cifra nunca antes vista de 15 millones de personas registradas.
De acuerdo con el secretario del condado de Harris, Stan Stanart, alrededor de 6,000 personas han votado cada hora en el condado de Harris. “Un número histórico”, dijo.
Aquí le decimos a qué hora y dónde podría ejercer su voto en el condado.
HORARIO:
24 de octubre – 28 de octubre: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
29 de octubre: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
30 de octubre: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
31 de octubre – 4 de noviembre: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
¿DÓNDE?
Adentro de la Autopista 610:
1 – Harris County Administration Building, 1001 Preston, 1st Floor, Houston
2 – Moody Park, 3725 Fulton St., Houston
3 – Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston
4 – Ripley House, 4410 Navigation Blvd., Houston
5 – Houston Community College Southeast, Parking Garage, 6960 Rustic St., Houston
6 – Palm Center, 5300 Griggs Road, Houston (Enter JP/Constable Door)
7 – Fiesta Mart, Inc., 8130 Kirby Drive, Houston
8 – Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 West Gray, Houston
9 – Harris County Public Health Environmental Services, 2223 West Loop South, 1st Fl., Houston
10 – SPJST Lodge 888, 1435 Beall Street, Houston
Afuera de la Autopista 610:
11 – Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding, Bldg. 4, Houston
12 – San Jacinto College – North Campus, 5800 Uvalde Rd., Houston
13 – Alvin D. Baggett Community Center, 1302 Keene St., Galena Park
14 – John Phelps Courthouse, 101 S. Richey St., Pasadena
15 – Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen, Houston
16 – Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua, Houston
17 – Bayland Park Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet, Houston
18 – Tracy Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston
19 – Trini Mendenhall Sosa Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston
20 – Lone Star College Victory Center, 4141 Victory Dr., Houston
21 – Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston
22 – Hardy Senior Center, 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston
Afuera de la carretera 8:
23 – Octavia Fields Branch Library Annex, 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble
24 – Kingwood Branch Library, 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood
25 – Lone Star College Atascocita Center, 15903 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Houston
26 – Crosby Branch Library, 135 Hare Road, Crosby
27 – Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Baytown
28 – Kyle Chapman Activity Center, 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
29 – Freeman Branch Library, 16616 Diana Lane, Houston
30 – Scarsdale County Annex, 10851 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
31 – Alief ISD Administration Building, 4250 Cook Road, Houston
32 – Harris County MUD 81, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
33 – Nottingham Park, 926 Country Place Drive, Houston
34 – Katy Branch Library, 5414 Franz Road, Katy
35 – Bear Creek Park Community Center, 3055 Bear Creek Drive, Houston
36 – Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
37 – City of Jersey Village City Hall, 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village
38 – Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress
39 – Juergen’s Hall Community Center, 26026 Old Hempstead Highway, Cypress
40 – Prairie View A&M University Northwest, 9449 Grant Road, Houston
41 – Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston
42 – Champion Forest Baptist Church, 4840 Strack Road, Houston
43 – Tomball Public Works Building, 501B James Street, Tomball
44 – Lone Star College Creekside, 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball
45 – Champion Life Centre, 3031 FM 2920 Road, Spring
46 – Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library, 22248 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble
La lista de las formas de identificación aprobadas con fotografía para votar en las casillas electorales es la siguiente:
- Licencia de conducir de Texas expedida por el Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DPS, según sus siglas en inglés)
- Certificado de Identificación Electoral de Texas expedido por el DPS
- Tarjeta de Identificación Personal de Texas expedida por el DPS
- Licencia para portar armas de fuego de Texas expedida por el DPS
- Cedula de Identificación Militar de los Estados Unidos con fotografía
- Certificado de Ciudadanía de los Estados Unidos con fotografía
- Pasaporte de Estados Unidos
Para más información, visite la página web: www.harrisvotes.com o llame al 713.755.6965.