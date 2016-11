Estudiantes marcharon en Homestead en contra de las deportaciones (VIDEO)

Students from Miami Dade College, Homestead High, South Dade High and Keys Gate Charter School walked out of classes on Nov. 16, 2016 in a protest demanding that Homestead become a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. Photo by @AlDiazPhoto #homestead #sanctuarycity

A photo posted by Miami Herald (@miamiherald) on Nov 16, 2016 at 2:40pm PST