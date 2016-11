Continúan los efectos de la marea alta en el sur de la Florida

All over Miami communities have been experiencing flooding. We need to start solving this problem now. #SeaLevelRise #Miami #SuperMoon #Flooding #SeaRise #SaltWater #TheSinkorSwimProject #MiamiSeaRise #DelaneyReynolds #MiamiEcoWarrior

A photo posted by Sink or Swim? (@miamisearise) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:37am PST