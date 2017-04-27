CONCURSO: Un cambio de look para mamá

¡Nomina a tu madre o esposa y ella podría ganarse un cambio de look!

Para entrar en el concurso:

COMPARTE esta publicación en Facebook CUÉNTANOS su historia – sus triunfos, sus sacrificios y por qué merece ganar. Puedes enviar tu nominación a través de un mensaje privado a la página de Facebook de MiMundoFashion o por correo electrónico a mimundofashionpage@gmail.com. INCLUYE un número telefónico al que podemos contactar a tu nominada.

Solo quienes cumplan con estos requisitos además de aquellos descritos abajo serán elegibles. Contactaremos a las 2 (dos) ganadoras el domingo 7 de abril, 2017 por el medio provisto por la persona que sometió la nominación.

*Este concurso no está patrocinado o administrado por o asociado con Facebook de ninguna forma.*

*This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.*

A continuación las reglas oficiales del concurso:

MIMUNDO FASHION MOTHER’S DAY MAKE-OVER CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the MIMUNDO FASHION MOTHER’S DAY MAKE-OVER CONTEST (the “Contest”) is open to legal residents of the state of Georgia, United States, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (“Sponsor”) and MundoHispánico, and each of their respective affiliated companies, parents, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies (collectively, the “Released Parties”), and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

How To Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:00 pm. (E.T.) on April 28, 2017 and will end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) May 6, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

You can enter the Contest by visiting the MiMundo Fashion page at www.facebook.com (the “Website”), following all posted instructions and completing all of the required information. As part of the entry process, you will be required to submit a written or recorded submission to MiMundo Fashion’s Facebook inbox or mimundofashionpage@gmail.com provided nominating a female resident of the state of Georgia willing to undergo a makeover consisting of a makeup session and hair transformation session, including but not limited to a haircut and/or hair dye and/or hair styling.

By participating in the Contest, you and your nominee agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Maximum of one (1) entry per person during the Contest Period.

Maximum of one (1) winner per household during the Contest Period.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically-reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

Winner Selection. Throughout the Contest Period, Sponsor will select two (2) winners, one for each prize, from all entries received to date. The winners will be selected by a panel of three (3) Cox Media Group employees designated to choose the two (2) most appealing entries and whose nominees are in closest vicinity to the location of the delivery of the prize as detailed under Section 5.

Prize Description. Two (2) winners will be selected for the prize listed below. Each winner will receive a hair and makeup session courtesy of and at the site of Bella Image International Salon (4470 Satellite Blvd Suite 105, Duluth, GA 30096).

PRIZE: HAIR AND MAKEUP TRANSFORMATION SESSION (the “Session”)

To be delivered and completed at:

Bella Image International Salon: 4470 Satellite Blvd Suite 105, Duluth, GA 30096

Available dates for delivery of Session: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 or Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Make-up Session ARV: $75

Hair Transformation (Cut, dye, styling) ARV: $450

Total Session ARV: $525

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the Event or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of them, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Events are cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor or issuer.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Sponsor will notify the potential winner(s) on or about the day after official “Entry Ends” at the phone number and/or email address and/or social media profile provided on the potential winner’s entry submission.

In order to remain eligible to claim the prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within one (1) business days after notification.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY. A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor, Prize Provider, and their licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE AND THE PRIZES, ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZES AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.