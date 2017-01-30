Me and my boy @willevy backstage at the #residentevilthefinalchapter premiere in #mexicocity!!!(Yes, I have a huge head. Don’t mention it.) I am so excited to finally come to support the film here in #mexico, I love all the excitement from our fans!!! Also, what an incredible group to be working with, I can’t tell you how fun it is to hang with the down to earth, awesome people that @willevy and @therealalil are! I love you guys!!❤❤❤special thanks to @Prada and @veesback for always making sure I’m dressed TO SLAY!!???? #mexicocitydiary

A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:01pm PST