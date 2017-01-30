William Levy se transforma en ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (VIDEO)
William Levy se transformó en su última película ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’. El actor mostró su lado rudo en su papel como ‘Christian’, uno de los sobrevivientes de esta historia.
“Tiene una personalidad muy fuerte, no confía en nadie. Dispara primero y luego hace las preguntas. Está dispuesto a hacer lo que sea necesario para salvar a los sobrevivientes, para salvarlos a todos, incluso si tiene que sacrificar su vida”, dijo Levy.
Por otra parte, la actriz y protagonista de ‘Resident Evil’ Milla Jovovich también le reveló a MundoHispánico en una entrevista telefónica que el cubano pasó por un transformación increíble para su rol en la cinta, además, el mismo Levy prometió que su lado tierno quedo atrás en este proyecto.
“Mi público estaba más acostumbrado a verme hacer escenas más románticas, de galán y ellos dijeron queremos algo diferente con tu personaje”, agregó, “aquí vas a ser cero romántico, aquí eres rudo, héroe, peleando y matando, todo lo contrario”.
Mira nuestra entrevista con William Levy y descubre si es adicto a los videojuegos de la popular franquicia.
Me and my boy @willevy backstage at the #residentevilthefinalchapter premiere in #mexicocity!!!(Yes, I have a huge head. Don’t mention it.) I am so excited to finally come to support the film here in #mexico, I love all the excitement from our fans!!! Also, what an incredible group to be working with, I can’t tell you how fun it is to hang with the down to earth, awesome people that @willevy and @therealalil are! I love you guys!!❤❤❤special thanks to @Prada and @veesback for always making sure I’m dressed TO SLAY!!???? #mexicocitydiary
Aaaaah! I found this little gem of me and “my English is not so good looking” @willevy! What an amazing person you are and I had so much fun seeing you again in Tokyo brother! And I’ll be scrolling through all my Tokyo pics for the next few days now that I’m home and posting cause I have to share so many awesome moments from this trip! #residentevilthefinalchapter #worldpremiere #tokyodiary✨