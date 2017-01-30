 
William Levy se transforma en ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (VIDEO)

William Levy se transformó en su última película ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’. El actor mostró su lado rudo en su papel como ‘Christian’, uno de los sobrevivientes de esta historia.
“Tiene una personalidad muy fuerte, no confía en nadie. Dispara primero y luego hace las preguntas. Está dispuesto a hacer lo que sea necesario para salvar a los sobrevivientes, para salvarlos a todos, incluso si tiene que sacrificar su vida”, dijo Levy.

Por otra parte, la actriz y protagonista de ‘Resident Evil’ Milla Jovovich también le reveló a MundoHispánico en una entrevista telefónica que el cubano pasó por un transformación increíble para su rol en la cinta, además, el mismo Levy prometió que su lado tierno quedo atrás en este proyecto.

“Mi público estaba más acostumbrado a verme hacer escenas más románticas, de galán y ellos dijeron  queremos algo diferente con tu personaje”, agregó, “aquí vas a ser cero romántico, aquí eres rudo, héroe, peleando y matando, todo lo contrario”.

Mira nuestra entrevista con William Levy y descubre si es adicto a los videojuegos de la popular franquicia.

