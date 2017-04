Pamela Silva Conde y Jencarlos Canela se unen en los ‘Positive Impact Awards’ (VIDEO)

Felicidades a Dante Alvarado-León ganador de la Persona del Año en los premios #PositiveImpact de #Hispz17./ Honored to co-chair this event with @anawolfington. Dante has impacted the lives of thousands of students, engineers, and professionals directly through his work, mentorship, and leadership. He founded #MentorRoom through which he created a google mentorship program for students at UC berkeley. #payitforward #mentorship #latinos

A post shared by Pamela Silva (@pamelasilvatv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT