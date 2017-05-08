Mira la increíble presentación de J Balvin con Camila Cabello y Pitbull en los MTV Movie Awards 2017 Redacción MH/Miami Posted 10 mins ago Justo cuando los premios MTV Movie Movie Awards terminaron su primera hora, el cantante urbano J Balvin salió para ofrecer la mejor y más inolvidable presentación de la noche. El artista colombiano fue acompañado por Pitbull y Camila Cabello para crear un increíble show con el nuevo tema ‘Hey Ma’ de la película ‘Fate of the Furious’. “Pa nuestra gente latina!”, compartió este mensaje Cabello en su cuenta de Instagram. J Balvin arrancó la canción y de repente, de la nada, la ex cantante del grupo ‘Fifth Harmony’ descendió del techo para sorprender a la audiencia. Fuego, sabor y los movimientos de estos hispanos encendieron el evento en el ‘Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles’. LATINOS !!! #tiempodebalvin A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on May 7, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT ????AGRADECIDO / GRATEFUL #MTVAwards ???? A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on May 7, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT The “Hey Ma” performance was ???????????? #MTVAwards A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT How we arrive at any function ???? | #MTVAwards A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT PA NUESTRA GENTE LATINAAAAAAAAA such an honor to be on the same stage as @pitbull and @jbalvin i love u guys SO much ????????????pa lante ????????#Mtvawards A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 7, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT when u eat a few extra platanitos just to have side boob thank u @Jesus @Diosito ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 7, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT @mtv #MTVAwards ???????????? A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 7, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT Let’s make it hotter A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull) on May 6, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT ⚡️⚡️⚡️#Repost @mtv with @repostapp ・・・ Officially in love with @jbalvin after watching his #MTVAwards rehearsal ???? | He takes the stage with @pitbull and @camila_cabello tomorrow at 8/7c on MTV! A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on May 6, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT