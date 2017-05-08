J balvin Instagram

Mira la increíble presentación de J Balvin con Camila Cabello y Pitbull en los MTV Movie Awards 2017

Redacción MH/Miami

Justo cuando los premios MTV Movie Movie Awards terminaron su primera hora, el cantante urbano J Balvin salió para ofrecer la mejor y más inolvidable presentación de la noche.

El artista colombiano fue acompañado por Pitbull y Camila Cabello para crear un increíble show con el nuevo tema ‘Hey Ma’ de la película ‘Fate of the Furious’. “Pa nuestra gente latina!”, compartió este mensaje Cabello en su cuenta de Instagram.

J Balvin arrancó la canción y de repente, de la nada, la ex cantante del grupo ‘Fifth Harmony’ descendió del techo para sorprender a la audiencia. Fuego, sabor y los movimientos de estos hispanos encendieron el evento en el ‘Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles’.

