La vida de Selena Quintanilla llegará a la televisión

Endemol Shine y Major TV
La vida de la reina del Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, llegará pronto a la pantalla chica en una serie biográfica que relataría detalles personales sobre su historia de amor con el guitarrista Chris Pérez.

Endemol Shine North America y Major TV compraron los derechos televisivos del libro que escribió Pérez que se titula Para Selena, con amor, para producir el programa.

“Pasé muchos años guardando en mi interior los recuerdos de mi esposa”, comenta Pérez. “Para Selena, con amor me permitió aceptar mi experiencia y entender el vacío que podía llenar en los corazones de tantas otras personas. Ahora estoy listo para dar el paso importante de ser totalmente sincero y hacer que mi relación eterna cobre vida en la pantalla”.

Selena es una de las personalidades latinas más influyentes y reconocidas de todos los tiempos, con 60 millones de discos vendidos en todo el mundo. Su último álbum, Dreaming of You, fue lanzado después de su muerte en 1995 y se convirtió en un gran éxito.

La historia de la vida de la artista fue narrada en una película de 1997 llamada Selena, protagonizada por Jennifer López como la superestrella texana y Edward James Olmos como su padre.

