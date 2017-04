The streets of #Venezuela DO NOT belong to the current Government. The Venezuelan State and the current government are NOT the same. The homeland and the current government are not the same…so to think differently to the government and to exercise our constitutional right to protest against it, does NOT constitute treason to the motherland. Enough of this symbolic and physical KIDNAPPING by the current Government in Venezuela. Enough of being hostages of its arrogance, its petulance, its terrible administration of the resources of the VENEZUELAN STATE and enough of its constant abuse of power. The Venezuelan Supreme Court ruling that 5 days ago striped the Venezuelan Congressmen and Congresswomen of their powers, crossed a line that can no longer “uncrossed” . The constitutional order was irremediably broken and the dictatorial nature of Venezuela’s current government was unquestionably revealed to the world. Venezuela DOES NOT belong to and will never belong to any government in office [please share, please spread the word of what is going in my country]

Edgar Ramirez, Apr 4, 2017