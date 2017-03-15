‘Hackers’ atacan sitio de la policía de Atlanta

La cuenta de Twitter del Departamento de Policía de Atlanta fue tomada por piratas informáticos como parte de un asalto masivo que también afectó a varios medios de comunicación, entre ellos Forbes, BBC America y CBSTVStudios.

El cuerpo de policía confirmó que fue atacada junto a otras cientos de cuentas y señaló que estaba reforzando su seguridad.

Our Twitter account was hacked overnight along w/ hundreds of other high-profile accounts. We are strengthening our security. #twitterhack — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) March 15, 2017

many hundreds of accounts hacked in this #Nazialmanya hack; it's in Turkish, says 'Nazi Germany' and 'Nazi Holland' and 'see you April 16th' pic.twitter.com/SOIsaYx1Sh — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 15, 2017

También el sitio del equipo de futbol de Canadá resultó atacado por los hackers.