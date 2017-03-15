Pixabay

‘Hackers’ atacan sitio de la policía de Atlanta

Redacción MundoHispánico

La cuenta de Twitter del Departamento de Policía de Atlanta fue tomada por piratas informáticos como parte de un asalto masivo que también afectó a varios medios de comunicación, entre ellos Forbes, BBC America y CBSTVStudios.

El cuerpo de policía confirmó que fue atacada junto a otras cientos de cuentas y señaló que estaba reforzando su seguridad.

También el sitio del equipo de futbol de Canadá resultó atacado por los hackers.