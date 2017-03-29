Getty Images/Instagram

Con mucho ‘money’, Mayweather puede darse estos lujos (FOTOS Y VIDEO)

MiMundo Motor

Un Ferrari GTB, un Porsche Turbo S, un Lamborghini Aventador, un Ferrari 458 Spider, un Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, diversos tipos de Rolls Royce y hasta un Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita… ¿quién podría darse el lujo de tener en su garaje todos estos autos? Solo alguien con mucho “money”, ¿no crees?

Sí, hablamos de Floyd Maywheater, mejor conocido como “Money”, el único que puede presumir en sus redes sociales esta grandiosa colección.

Y por qué no, si el excéntrico boxeador tiene una fortuna valuada en más de 400 millones de dólares, así que puede darse estos y todos los lujos que se le antojen.

Simplemente su más reciente adquisición, el Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, es una joya que vale algo así como 4.8 millones de billetes verdes. Según Univisión, se dice que para hacer un poco de espacio para este cotizado súper auto, Floyd vendió su Ferrari Enzo, el cual tuvo por menos de un año.


Además del Enzo, valuado en 3.2 millones, en su colección destacan otros Ferrari como el 458 Spider de 257,000 dólares, y el 599 GTB Fiorano, de 397,000.

So many foreign cars you need a passport to come in my garage. I like to call this 916 two 458 Ferraris. ( Classic song by @nasnyc )

Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el


También en su garaje abundan los Rolls-Royce, como el Drophead Coupe y el Phantom Limo, el primero valuado en unos 500,000 dólares.


Bugatti es otro de sus favoritos, como el Veyron Grand Sport de más de 2 millones, y el Veyron (x2) de 1.7 millones.

$6,500,000 for these 2 toys. #BUGATTI Film credit: @iam_jcraw www.themoneyteam.com

Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el

De Mercedes-Benz tiene un SLS y un GL63, el primero de los cuales tiene un costo aproximado de de 183,000  dólares.

Happy birthday @KingKoraun Amir Mayweather. Love you, Champ. Follow my son: @kingkoraun

Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el


También cuenta con un Lamborghini Aventador, de 397,000 y un McLaren 650S de 265,500. Sin olvidar al Bentley Mulsanne de 350,000.

￼When I’m in the air, it’s private. When I’m on the ground, it’s foreign. Photo credit: @thatjessilee Follow: @alicialaurenz

Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el


