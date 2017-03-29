Con mucho ‘money’, Mayweather puede darse estos lujos (FOTOS Y VIDEO) MiMundo Motor Posted 1 min ago Un Ferrari GTB, un Porsche Turbo S, un Lamborghini Aventador, un Ferrari 458 Spider, un Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, diversos tipos de Rolls Royce y hasta un Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita… ¿quién podría darse el lujo de tener en su garaje todos estos autos? Solo alguien con mucho “money”, ¿no crees? Sí, hablamos de Floyd Maywheater, mejor conocido como “Money”, el único que puede presumir en sus redes sociales esta grandiosa colección. Y por qué no, si el excéntrico boxeador tiene una fortuna valuada en más de 400 millones de dólares, así que puede darse estos y todos los lujos que se le antojen. También podría interesarte: En esta pelea, Chávez Jr. le gana al ‘Canelo’ (FOTOS) Simplemente su más reciente adquisición, el Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, es una joya que vale algo así como 4.8 millones de billetes verdes. Según Univisión, se dice que para hacer un poco de espacio para este cotizado súper auto, Floyd vendió su Ferrari Enzo, el cual tuvo por menos de un año. My new 4.8 Million dollar car. $4,800,000.00 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita supercar KOENIGSEGG Is An ULTRA Boutique Automobile Manufacturer For The Super Rich. KOENIGSEGG made only 2 TREVITA’S for the World, and this is No.2 of 2. In addition it is the only USA Spec TREVITA Built in the World. The Origin of the car is Sweden. The word TREVITA means “3 Whites”. It is beyond a Super Car, and is classified as a ” Hyper Car”. Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 22 de Ago de 2015 a la(s) 7:48 PDT Además del Enzo, valuado en 3.2 millones, en su colección destacan otros Ferrari como el 458 Spider de 257,000 dólares, y el 599 GTB Fiorano, de 397,000. The value of my Ferrari Enzo only appreciates. Do your research. The best luxury car dealership in the world is @FusionLuxuryMotors ! Thank you for your world class service! www.FusionLuxuryMotors.com Fusion Luxury Motors 20837 Nordhoff St. Chatsworth, CA 91311 (818)-478-8000 Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 22 de Ene de 2015 a la(s) 11:00 PST So many foreign cars you need a passport to come in my garage. I like to call this 916 two 458 Ferraris. ( Classic song by @nasnyc ) Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 14 de Mar de 2014 a la(s) 10:39 PDT También en su garaje abundan los Rolls-Royce, como el Drophead Coupe y el Phantom Limo, el primero valuado en unos 500,000 dólares. 2014 Rolls Royce Wraith. I bought myself an early Christmas gift. If you work you hard, you can play hard. That’s what WINNERS do. That’s what @mmg513__ said.. Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 1 de Nov de 2013 a la(s) 10:19 PDT Bugatti es otro de sus favoritos, como el Veyron Grand Sport de más de 2 millones, y el Veyron (x2) de 1.7 millones. $6,500,000 for these 2 toys. #BUGATTI Film credit: @iam_jcraw www.themoneyteam.com Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 27 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 4:40 PDT My new 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse $3,498,000 Photo credit: @ikitchie Follow: @youngbabyface @sunnymalouf @liljamez @dj_jaybling @thatjessilee @rmg1 @rickibrazil www.themoneyteam.com Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 26 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 6:00 PDT De Mercedes-Benz tiene un SLS y un GL63, el primero de los cuales tiene un costo aproximado de de 183,000 dólares. Happy birthday @KingKoraun Amir Mayweather. Love you, Champ. Follow my son: @kingkoraun Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 17 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 5:50 PST También cuenta con un Lamborghini Aventador, de 397,000 y un McLaren 650S de 265,500. Sin olvidar al Bentley Mulsanne de 350,000. ￼When I’m in the air, it’s private. When I’m on the ground, it’s foreign. Photo credit: @thatjessilee Follow: @alicialaurenz Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 1 de Sep de 2015 a la(s) 9:39 PDT